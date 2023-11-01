Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 110-102 win over the Jazz (his most recent game) Caldwell-Pope posted eight points and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Caldwell-Pope, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last season, 18th in the league.

The Timberwolves were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 44.7 boards per game.

The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.0.

Looking at three-point defense, the Timberwolves were ranked 16th in the NBA last year, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 26 10 2 1 1 0 2 4/23/2023 40 5 3 2 1 1 2 4/21/2023 28 14 2 1 3 1 1 4/19/2023 39 8 3 2 0 0 1 4/16/2023 31 15 4 1 3 0 0 2/7/2023 24 11 2 1 1 0 2 1/18/2023 35 11 1 2 2 0 3 1/2/2023 33 10 4 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.