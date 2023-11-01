Where to Get Joshua Dobbs Vikings Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|210
|330
|63.6%
|1,995
|11
|5
|6.0
|62
|368
|5
Dobbs Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|21
|30
|132
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|21
|31
|228
|1
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|17
|21
|189
|1
|0
|6
|55
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|28
|41
|265
|2
|0
|12
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|15
|32
|166
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|21
|41
|235
|0
|1
|7
|47
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|19
|33
|146
|0
|0
|7
|43
|1
|Week 8
|Ravens
|25
|37
|208
|2
|2
|6
|26
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|20
|30
|158
|2
|0
|7
|66
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|23
|34
|268
|1
|0
|8
|44
|1
Joshua Dobbs' Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: NBC
- Favorite: Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 42.5 points
