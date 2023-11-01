Where to Get Jordan Hicks Vikings Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jordan Hicks 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|87
|4.0
|1.0
|1
|4
Hicks Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|0.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|1
|1
|Week 7
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|1.0
|2.0
|11
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
Jordan Hicks' Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: NBC
