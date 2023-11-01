When you're cheering on Jordan Addison and the Minnesota Vikings during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with Addison's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Head to Fanatics to buy Jordan Addison and Vikings jerseys and other gear!

Jordan Addison 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 66 45 603 183 7 13.4

Watch the Vikings in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Addison Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jordan Addison's Next Game

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 42.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes