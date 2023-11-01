In the upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Devon Toews to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Toews scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

Toews has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

