Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who are 14-8 in the 2023-24 season, next clash with the Houston Rockets at home on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Denver games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Rockets H 9:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Hawks A 7:30 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Bulls A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Nets H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Thunder H 9:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Mavericks H 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Raptors A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Nets A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Hornets A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 25 Warriors H 2:30 PM

Denver's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Houston Rockets
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ball Arena
  • Broadcast: ALT, Space City Home Network
  • Favorite: Denver -8.5
  • Total: 220.5 points

Top Denver players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nikola Jokic 21 28.6 12.9 9.8 1.2 0.8 54.6% (236-432) 30.0% (27-90)
Michael Porter Jr. 22 17.5 8.1 1.7 0.5 0.8 48.7% (148-304) 39.4% (65-165)
Reggie Jackson 22 13.6 2.4 4.5 0.8 0.3 50.4% (120-238) 42.2% (38-90)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 22 10.8 2.0 2.8 1.6 0.4 44.6% (83-186) 40.5% (34-84)
Aaron Gordon 18 13.1 7.1 3.7 1.1 0.8 49.3% (100-203) 23.1% (9-39)

