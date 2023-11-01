Mikko Rantanen and Robert Thomas are two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

Rantanen is one of Colorado's leading contributors with 12 points. He has scored five goals and picked up seven assists this season.

Cale Makar is another important player for Colorado, with nine points (1.1 per game) -- scoring three goals and adding six assists.

Nathan MacKinnon's total of seven points is via four goals and three assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded zero goals (zero goals against average) and made five saves with a 1.000% save percentage (first in league).

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas' one goal and four assists in seven contests give him five points on the season.

Jordan Kyrou's three points this season, including one goal and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.

This season, St. Louis' Oskar Sundqvist has three points (one goal, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .913 save percentage (26th in the league), with 63 total saves, while allowing six goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 1-1-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.

Avalanche vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 1.86 31st 6th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.71 9th 3rd 35 Shots 24.7 31st 5th 28.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 26th 15th 18.75% Power Play % 4.76% 32nd 3rd 93.75% Penalty Kill % 80% 14th

