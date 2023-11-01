Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 110-102 win over the Jazz, Gordon totaled 21 points and seven rebounds.

Let's break down Gordon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves allowed 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves were the 22nd-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 44.7 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves allowed 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves conceded 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 16th in the NBA in that category.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 34 14 6 2 0 0 1 4/23/2023 43 14 7 3 1 1 0 4/21/2023 31 14 7 0 1 0 1 4/19/2023 33 12 10 3 0 0 0 4/16/2023 23 13 5 1 2 0 1 2/7/2023 26 24 3 8 2 2 4 1/18/2023 29 12 3 1 1 1 0 1/2/2023 33 12 16 6 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.