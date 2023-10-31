The New York Knicks (1-2) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The point total for the matchup is set at 214.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -2.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In 62 of 82 games last season, New York and its opponents combined to score more than 214.5 points.

New York games had an average of 229.1 points last season, 14.6 more than the over/under for this game.

New York won 46 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 36 times.

New York won 66.7% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (26-13).

The Knicks went 19-9 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (67.9%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Knicks' implied win probability is 60.0%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents combined to score more than 214.5 points in 47 of 82 games last season.

The average total for Cavaliers games last season was 219.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers compiled a 44-38-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, Cleveland won four out of the 17 games, or 23.5%, in which it was the underdog.

The Cavaliers had a record of 2-5 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

At home last season, the Knicks had a worse record against the spread (19-22-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (27-14-0).

The Knicks exceeded the over/under in 24 of 41 home games (58.5%) last season, compared to 20 of 41 road games (48.8%).

Last season the Knicks recorded 116 points per game, 9.1 more than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up.

When New York put up more than 106.9 points, it was 37-25 versus the spread and 39-23 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Cavaliers had a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.463, 19-22-0).

In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Cleveland's games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to away (51.2%, 21 of 41).

The Cavaliers scored only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks conceded (113.1).

When scoring more than 113.1 points, Cleveland went 28-17 versus the spread and 33-12 overall.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.