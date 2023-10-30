The Denver Nuggets (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) on October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Utah Jazz

Nuggets vs Jazz Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets made 50.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Denver had a 45-15 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Nuggets were the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Jazz ranked fifth.

Last year, the Nuggets put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Jazz gave up (118).

Denver went 33-4 last season when scoring more than 118 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game last season at home, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (112.2).

In 2022-23, Denver surrendered 109.6 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 115.3.

The Nuggets sunk 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries