Northwest Division opponents meet when the Denver Nuggets (1-0) welcome in the Utah Jazz (0-1) at Ball Arena, starting on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games

Nuggets Players to Watch

Per game, Nikola Jokic provided points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists last year. He also put up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jamal Murray posted 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also posted 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon collected 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists. He also sank 56.4% of his shots from the field.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers last season were 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He drained 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in NBA).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope collected 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 1.8 treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen collected 25.6 points, 1.9 assists and 8.6 boards last season.

Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker Kessler collected 9.2 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Kelly Olynyk posted 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Jazz 115.8 Points Avg. 117.1 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118 50.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.9% Three Point % 35.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.