The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, square off versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray, in his last showing, had 19 points and eight assists in a 128-95 win over the Thunder.

Let's look at Murray's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-120)

Over 21.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the league defensively last year, allowing 118 points per game.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 43.5 boards per game.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last season, the Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jamal Murray vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 28 20 4 5 4 1 1 12/10/2022 36 30 4 5 1 0 0 10/28/2022 21 13 1 1 2 0 0 10/19/2022 26 12 2 1 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.