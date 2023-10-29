How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:57 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (2-4) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Vikings Insights
- The Vikings rack up 21.6 points per game, comparable to the 22 per contest the Packers allow.
- The Vikings average only 16.9 more yards per game (354.9), than the Packers allow per contest (338).
- This season, Minnesota racks up 74.9 rushing yards per game, 68.8 fewer than Green Bay allows per outing (143.7).
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Packers have forced (5).
Vikings Away Performance
- The Vikings score more points on the road (22.7 per game) than they do overall (21.6), and allow fewer points in away games (20 per game) than overall (21.7).
- The Vikings pick up 286.3 yards per game in away games (68.6 fewer than overall), and concede 312.3 in away games (18 fewer than overall).
- The Vikings pick up 69.7 rushing yards per game in away games (5.2 fewer than overall), and give up 168 on the road (62.4 more than overall).
- The Vikings successfully convert 29% of third downs in road games (9.4% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 40.5% of third downs on the road (4.2% less than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|Kansas City
|L 27-20
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Chicago
|W 19-13
|FOX
|10/23/2023
|San Francisco
|W 22-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NBC
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.