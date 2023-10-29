The Green Bay Packers (2-4) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Vikings favored by 1 point. The over/under is 41.5 in the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Vikings' upcoming tilt against Packers, check out the article below, where we offer numbers to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Vikings vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In seven games this year, the Vikings have led after the first quarter three times and have trailed four times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 2.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers have suited up for six games this year, and they have had the lead after the first quarter two times and have been behind four times.

2nd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Vikings have lost the second quarter one time and outscored their opponent six times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up seven points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time in six games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Vikings have lost the third quarter in five games this season, and they've tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Minnesota is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is allowing nine points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

The Packers have won the third quarter five times and tied one time in six games this season.

4th Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 3.9 points on average in that quarter.

Out of six games this season, the Packers have lost the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent three times.

Vikings vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have had the lead three times (3-0 in those games), have been behind two times (0-2), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

At the end of the first half, the Packers have led two times and have trailed four times.

2nd Half

The Vikings have lost the second half in four games this season (2-2 in those games), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (1-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.9 points on average in the second half.

In six games this season, the Packers have won the second half four times, lost one time, and tied one time.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.