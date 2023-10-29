The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) visit a struggling Green Bay Packers (2-4) team on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field (and best bets are available). The Packers have lost three straight games.

When is Vikings vs. Packers?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Vikings to walk away with the win, but the model spread (1.8) is 0.8 points further in their direction.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Vikings a 54.1% chance to win.

The Vikings have gone 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Minnesota is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -118 or shorter.

The Packers have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won twice.

Green Bay has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1)



Minnesota (-1) The Vikings are 3-3-1 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 1-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Packers have gone 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

In games this season when an underdog by 1 point or more, Green Bay is 3-2 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)



Over (41) These two teams average 43.3 points per game combined (including the postseason), 2.3 more than the total of 41.

The Vikings and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 2.7 more points per game than the point total of 41 set for this game.

Out of the Vikings' seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

The teams have hit the over in three of the Packers' six games with a set total.

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 55.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 55.7 2

Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 210.5 10 21.7 2

