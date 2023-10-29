Will T.J. Hockenson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
T.J. Hockenson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 8 matchup with the Green Bay Packers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Hockenson's stats below.
Entering Week 8, Hockenson has 47 receptions for 390 yards -- 8.3 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 59 occasions.
T.J. Hockenson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Vikings have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Jalen Nailor (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec
Week 8 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hockenson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|59
|47
|390
|161
|2
|8.3
Hockenson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|9
|8
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|66
|2
|Week 3
|Chargers
|11
|8
|78
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|8
|6
|50
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|12
|11
|86
|0
