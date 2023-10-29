Northwest Division opponents square off when the Denver Nuggets (2-0) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) at Paycom Center on October 29, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

Last season, the Nuggets had a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was three% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents knocked down.

In games Denver shot better than 47.4% from the field, it went 44-15 overall.

The Nuggets were the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Thunder ranked 12th.

Last year, the Nuggets put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Thunder gave up (116.4).

Denver had a 37-4 record last season when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game last season at home, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (112.2).

At home, Denver ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in road games (115.3).

The Nuggets made 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries