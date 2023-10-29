The Denver Nuggets (2-0) hit the road in Northwest Division play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total is set at 229.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents combined to score more than 229.5 points in 38 of 82 games last season.

The average amount of points in Denver's matchups last season was 228.3, which is 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Denver put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Denver won 43 of the 61 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (70.5%).

The Nuggets had a 40-13 record last year (winning 75.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The Nuggets have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

When playing at home last season, the Nuggets sported a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (20-21-0).

When playing at home last year, the Nuggets went over the over/under 43.9% of the time (18 of 41 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 48.8% of games (20 of 41).

Last season the Nuggets recorded 115.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder conceded.

When Denver put up more than 116.4 points, it was 30-11 versus the spread and 37-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Thunder Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Thunder 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 30-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 35-17 37-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 31-22 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-9 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.