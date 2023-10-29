The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, square off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Jokic put up 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in a 108-104 win versus the Grizzlies.

Now let's examine Jokic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-104)

Over 26.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (+112)

Over 9.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+150)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder allowed 116.4 points per game last season, 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder were the worst team in the league last season, conceding 46.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Thunder conceded 25.9 per game last year, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/23/2022 43 39 10 9 1 0 0 11/3/2022 36 15 13 14 0 0 1 10/22/2022 39 19 16 13 1 1 1

