Can we count on Nathan MacKinnon finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche play the Buffalo Sabres at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • MacKinnon has scored in four of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
  • MacKinnon has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 6.3 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

