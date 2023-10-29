Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Player Preview vs. the Thunder - October 29
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates will take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Thunder
- Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+100)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-125)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)
Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, allowing 116.4 points per game.
- The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Thunder conceded 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.
- On defense, the Thunder conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, 23rd in the league.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Thunder
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/22/2023
|37
|10
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11/23/2022
|41
|15
|8
|1
|3
|1
|0
|11/3/2022
|35
|11
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|10/22/2022
|32
|21
|5
|2
|6
|0
|0
