Will Kene Nwangwu Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Looking for Kene Nwangwu's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at last year's season stats, Nwangwu rushed for 14 yards on nine carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 1.6 yards per carry, and had two catches (two targets) for 21 yards.
Kene Nwangwu Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Vikings.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Nwangwu 2022 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|14
|0
|1.6
|2
|2
|21
|0
Nwangwu Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|5
|13
|0
|1
|16
|0
