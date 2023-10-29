Looking for Kene Nwangwu's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at last year's season stats, Nwangwu rushed for 14 yards on nine carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 1.6 yards per carry, and had two catches (two targets) for 21 yards.

Kene Nwangwu Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Vikings.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Nwangwu 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 9 14 0 1.6 2 2 21 0

Nwangwu Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 11 Cowboys 4 1 0 1 5 0 Week 18 @Bears 5 13 0 1 16 0

