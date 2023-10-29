K.J. Osborn will be up against the eighth-best passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Osborn's stat line this year reveals 22 catches for 261 yards and two scores. He averages 37.3 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 37 times.

Osborn vs. the Packers

Osborn vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 35.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 35.5 REC YPG / REC TD One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 194.3 passing yards the Packers concede per game makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Packers have the No. 4 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up six this season (one per game).

Vikings Player Previews

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In six of seven games this season, Osborn has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Osborn has 13.2% of his team's target share (37 targets on 280 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 7.1 yards per target (77th in NFL).

In two of seven games this year, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has 12.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Osborn has been targeted seven times in the red zone (18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

