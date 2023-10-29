Will Josh Oliver Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 8?
The Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Josh Oliver get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- Oliver has 10 catches for 70 yards and one score this campaign. He has been targeted 12 times, and puts up 11.7 yards per contest.
- Oliver has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Josh Oliver Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|3
|3
|32
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|2
|2
|6
|0
