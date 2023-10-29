Jalen Nailor was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up with the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Looking for Nailor's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air last year, Nailor was targeted 13 times, with season stats of 179 yards on nine receptions (19.9 per catch) and one TD.

Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Vikings have one other receiver on the injury list this week: T.J. Hockenson (DNP/foot): 47 Rec; 390 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Nailor 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 9 179 67 1 19.9

Nailor Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Saints 1 1 13 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 15 0 Week 15 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 3 3 89 1 Week 18 @Bears 5 4 62 0

