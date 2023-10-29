On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jack Johnson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

