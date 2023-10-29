On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Fredrik Olofsson going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • Olofsson has no points on the power play.
  • Olofsson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

