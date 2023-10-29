The Colorado Avalanche, Devon Toews included, will meet the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Toews' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devon Toews vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Toews has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 23:08 on the ice per game.

In one of seven games this season, Toews has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in four of seven games this season, Toews has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Toews has an assist in three of seven games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Toews' implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Toews has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toews Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 7 Games 2 4 Points 2 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.