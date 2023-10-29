The Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) will meet the Chicago Bears (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Chargers/Bears matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Chargers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chargers have led after the first quarter in two games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing four points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Bears have led in three games and have trailed in four games.

2nd Quarter

The Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in four games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 9.5 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Bears have won the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In six games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored two times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering four points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In six games this year, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.8 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Bears have outscored their opponent in that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in two games.

Chargers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In six games this season, the Chargers have had the lead after the first half three times and have trailed after the first half three times.

Out of seven games this year, the Bears have had the lead after the first half three times and have trailed after the first half four times.

2nd Half

In six games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half one time, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 11.8 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bears have won the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

