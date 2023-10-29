Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers has a good matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the third-most rushing yards in the league, 143.7 per game.

Akers has accumulated 43 carries for 123 yards (24.6 ypg), including one touchdown. Akers also averages 10.2 receiving yards per contest, catching seven balls for 51 yards.

Akers vs. the Packers

Akers vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 65 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 65 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Packers during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Packers have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 143.7 rushing yards the Packers yield per outing makes them the 30th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The Packers have the No. 19 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding six this season (one per game).

Vikings Player Previews

Cam Akers Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Akers Rushing Insights

Akers has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in four opportunities this season.

The Vikings pass on 67.6% of their plays and run on 32.4%. They are 13th in NFL action in points scored.

Akers has one rushing touchdown this year in five games played.

Cam Akers Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Akers Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Akers has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

He has been targeted eight times this season, averaging 6.4 yards per target.

Having played five games this year, Akers has not tallied a TD reception.

Akers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/10/2023 Week 1 22 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

