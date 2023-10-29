The Colorado Avalanche (6-1) have -155 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road for a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (3-5), who have +125 moneyline odds, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Avalanche Moneyline Sabres Moneyline Total BetMGM -155 +125 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played three games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche are 6-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Sabres have secured an upset victory in one of the five games they have played while the underdog this season.

Colorado has had three games with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.

Buffalo's moneyline odds have been +125 or longer twice this season, and it split 1-1.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.