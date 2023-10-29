The Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Sunday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Follow the action on ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 as the Avalanche and the Sabres square off.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 16 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Avalanche's 27 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 16 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mikko Rantanen 7 5 7 12 1 4 52.4% Cale Makar 7 3 6 9 4 6 - Nathan MacKinnon 7 4 3 7 5 5 42.9% Valeri Nichushkin 7 1 5 6 2 4 - Artturi Lehkonen 7 2 4 6 4 4 0%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 27 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.

The Sabres have 23 goals this season (2.9 per game), 18th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 26 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 23 goals during that time.

Sabres Key Players