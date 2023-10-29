Alexander Mattison has a favorable matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers concede 143.7 rushing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

On the ground, Mattison leads the team with 359 yards rushing on 90 attempts (51.3 ypg). Mattison also has caught 20 passes for 107 yards (15.3 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns through the passing game.

Mattison vs. the Packers

Mattison vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 19.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 19.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Packers have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Packers have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 143.7 rushing yards per game given up by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Packers have scored six touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL in that category.

Vikings Player Previews

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-111)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison has gone over his rushing yards total twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Vikings pass on 67.6% of their plays and run on 32.4%. They are 13th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 90 of his team's 134 total rushing attempts this season (67.2%).

Mattison has no rushing touchdowns in seven games this season.

He has two total touchdowns this season (12.5% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

He has 12 carries in the red zone (75.0% of his team's 16 red zone rushes).

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-120)

Mattison Receiving Insights

Mattison, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this year.

Mattison has been targeted on 31 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season (11.1% target share).

He has 107 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 139th in league play with 3.5 yards per target.

Mattison has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

With eight red zone targets, Mattison has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs

