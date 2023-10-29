Aaron Gordon plus his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Gordon, in his last game (October 27 win against the Grizzlies), put up 10 points and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Gordon's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-120)

Over 13.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)

Over 5.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+138)

Over 3.5 (+138) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-135)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last season, giving up 116.4 points per game.

Giving up 46.6 rebounds per game last year, the Thunder were the worst in the league in that category.

The Thunder allowed 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the league).

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, the Thunder were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 38 15 10 1 1 1 2 11/23/2022 38 30 8 4 4 2 0 11/3/2022 36 27 5 3 3 0 1 10/22/2022 28 11 10 2 1 3 0

