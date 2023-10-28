The Boise State Broncos (3-4) are favored by 5 points when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) in MWC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 points for the outing.

Boise State is totaling 29.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 57th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 108th, surrendering 30.9 points per contest. In terms of points scored Wyoming ranks 84th in the FBS (26.3 points per game), and it is 71st on the other side of the ball (25.6 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wyoming vs. Boise State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Boise State vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -5 -110 -110 49 -110 -110 -200 +165

Looking to place a bet on Wyoming vs. Boise State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Wyoming Recent Performance

The Cowboys are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 361 yards per game in their past three games (-67-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 385 (79th-ranked).

The Cowboys are 97th in college football in points scored for the past three games (28.7 per game) and -5-worst in points conceded (26.3).

Wyoming is -13-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (201.7 per game), and 68th in passing yards conceded (182.3).

The Cowboys are 25th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (159.3), and -88-worst in rushing yards given up (202.7).

Over their last three games, the Cowboys have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In Wyoming's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 MWC Betting Trends

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming is 4-1-1 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-0 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs this season.

In Wyoming's six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

Wyoming has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Wyoming has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Bet on Wyoming to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has been a dual threat for Wyoming this season. He has 970 passing yards (138.6 per game) while completing 59.2% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 203 yards (29 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Harrison Waylee, has carried the ball 75 times for 540 yards (77.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has racked up 250 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has recorded 218 receiving yards (31.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 10 receptions.

Treyton Welch has racked up 190 reciving yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

DeVonne Harris has three sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 15 tackles.

Easton Gibbs, Wyoming's top tackler, has 50 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Wrook Brown leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 25 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.