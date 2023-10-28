MWC action features the Boise State Broncos (3-4) squaring off against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is 49 in the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Wyoming matchup.

Wyoming vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Wyoming vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-4.5) 49 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-4.5) 48.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wyoming vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Wyoming has covered four times in six games with a spread this year.

The Cowboys are 4-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Boise State has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +700 Bet $100 to win $700

