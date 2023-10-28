Wyoming vs. Boise State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:27 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MWC action features the Boise State Broncos (3-4) squaring off against the Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is 49 in the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Wyoming matchup.
Wyoming vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wyoming vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-4.5)
|49
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-4.5)
|48.5
|-210
|+172
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Tulane vs Rice
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Washington vs Stanford
- Oregon vs Utah
- BYU vs Texas
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Georgia vs Florida
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Duke vs Louisville
Wyoming vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Wyoming has covered four times in six games with a spread this year.
- The Cowboys are 4-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Boise State has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.
Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.