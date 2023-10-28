Based on our computer projection model, the Wyoming Cowboys will defeat the Boise State Broncos when the two teams play at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 5:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Wyoming vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wyoming (+4.5) Over (49) Wyoming 30, Boise State 26

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have a 4-1-1 record against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, Wyoming is 4-0 against the spread.

The Cowboys have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

The average total in Wyoming games this season is 4.2 fewer points than the point total of 49 for this outing.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

The Broncos have posted one win against the spread this year.

Boise State is winless against the spread when it is 4.5-point or greater favorites (0-3).

There have been five Broncos games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

Boise State games have had an average of 56.7 points this season, 7.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 29.7 30.9 31.0 21.0 28.8 38.3 Wyoming 26.3 25.6 29.4 22.8 18.5 32.5

