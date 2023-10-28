The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. BYU matchup.

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Texas vs. BYU Betting Trends

Texas has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

BYU has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.

Texas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200 To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110 BYU To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

