Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 2:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football slate in Week 9 is sure to please. The matchups include the South Dakota State Jackrabbits taking on the South Dakota Coyotes at DakotaDome, a must-watch for fans in South Dakota.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
