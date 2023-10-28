The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) are 6.5-point favorites on the road against the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team has a stout rushing defense, with the Ducks 12th in the country against the run, and the Utes sixth. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Utah matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Oregon vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Oregon vs. Utah Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled a 4-1-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Ducks are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Utah has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Utes have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Oregon & Utah 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225 Utah To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the Pac-12 +750 Bet $100 to win $750

