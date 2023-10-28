The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) and their 13th-ranked scoring defense will visit the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Jayhawks are , by 9 points. The over/under in this contest is 65.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Kansas Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-9) 65.5 -375 +290
FanDuel Oklahoma (-9.5) 65.5 -375 +290

Week 9 Odds

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • Oklahoma is 6-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sooners are 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 9-point favorites.
  • Kansas has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 9 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Oklahoma & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma
To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400
To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110
Kansas
To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

