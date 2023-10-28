Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 28
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:19 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
With nine games on the NHL menu Saturday, you have lots of opportunities to place an anytime goal-scorer wager. Continue reading for the odds on players from each contest.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score
Bruins vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Pastrnak's stats: 6 goals in 7 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -105 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Predators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Matthews' stats: 7 goals in 7 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +120 to score
Panthers vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Tkachuk's stats: 0 goals in 6 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +135 to score
Jets vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Connor's stats: 5 goals in 7 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +135 to score
Penguins vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Guentzel's stats: 1 goal in 7 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +140 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Predators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Nylander's stats: 5 goals in 7 games
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +140 to score
Jets vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Scheifele's stats: 4 goals in 7 games
Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +145 to score
Panthers vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Verhaeghe's stats: 3 goals in 6 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +150 to score
Penguins vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Crosby's stats: 4 goals in 7 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +150 to score
Panthers vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- Reinhart's stats: 7 goals in 6 games
