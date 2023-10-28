The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and Florida Gators (5-2) clash in the 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 28. The Bulldogs are double-digit favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Florida matchup.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Georgia vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Georgia vs. Florida Betting Trends

Georgia has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 14.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Florida has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.

Georgia & Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia To Win the National Champ. +275 Bet $100 to win $275 To Win the SEC -184 Bet $184 to win $100 Florida To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

