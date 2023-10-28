The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (5-2) meet at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Georgia has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (third-best with 510 yards per game) and total defense (sixth-best with 262.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Florida ranks 64th in the FBS with 29.1 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 34th with 20 points surrendered per contest on defense.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on CBS.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Georgia vs. Florida Key Statistics

Georgia Florida 510 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.7 (58th) 262.6 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (14th) 172.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.9 (82nd) 337.7 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.9 (32nd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (127th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 2,152 pass yards for Georgia, completing 73.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 460 rushing yards on 80 carries with six touchdowns.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 196 yards (28 per game) with three touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 566 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 333 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dominic Lovett has been the target of 38 passes and racked up 31 catches for 282 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz leads Florida with 1,872 yards on 169-of-222 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has rushed 85 times for 438 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has run for 407 yards across 69 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has registered 43 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 624 (89.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 26 passes and compiled 251 receiving yards (35.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Arlis Boardingham has racked up 205 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

