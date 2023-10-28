The Boise State Broncos (3-4) and Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) will face each other in a clash of MWC opponents at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Boise State vs. Wyoming?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wyoming 30, Boise State 26

Wyoming 30, Boise State 26 Boise State is 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Broncos are 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Wyoming has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.

This season, the Cowboys have won two of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Broncos have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wyoming (+4.5)



Wyoming (+4.5) This season Boise State has one win against the spread.

The Broncos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in three chances.

Against the spread, Wyoming is 4-1-1 this year.

This season, the Cowboys have won against the spread in each of their four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Boise State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 48.5 points five times this season.

There have been three Wyoming games that have finished with a combined score over 48.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 56 points per game, 7.5 points more than the total of 48.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.7 58 56 Implied Total AVG 32 32 32 ATS Record 1-4-1 1-1-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 44.8 45 Implied Total AVG 29.2 27.3 33 ATS Record 4-1-1 2-1-1 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

