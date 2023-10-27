Stefanos Tsitsipas' run in the Rolex Paris Masters in Paris, France has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Karen Khachanov. Tsitsipas is +700 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at AccorHotels Arena.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 28 - November 5

October 28 - November 5 Venue: AccorHotels Arena

AccorHotels Arena Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas' Next Match

After beating Alexander Zverev 7-6, 6-4, Tsitsipas will play Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 3 at 10:20 AM ET.

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas beat Zverev 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

In 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has gone 46-21 and has won one title.

On hard courts over the past year, Tsitsipas has gone 25-12 and has won one title.

Through 67 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Tsitsipas has played 26.8 games per match. He won 54.5% of them.

In his 37 matches on hard courts over the past year, Tsitsipas has played 26.0 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Tsitsipas has won 86.6% of his games on serve, and 22.0% on return.

Tsitsipas has claimed 87.4% of his service games on hard courts and 20.8% of his return games over the past 12 months.

