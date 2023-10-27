Reggie Jackson's Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 119-107 win over the Lakers (his previous action) Jackson posted eight points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jackson's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies conceded 113 points per contest last season, 11th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies gave up 44.4 rebounds on average last year, 21st in the NBA.

The Grizzlies gave up 26.4 assists per contest last year (26th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the league last season, giving up 13 makes per game.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 19 1 2 0 0 0 1 2/25/2023 19 8 2 3 2 0 1

