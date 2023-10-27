Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (1-0) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|220.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 58 games last season, Denver and its opponents went over 220.5 combined points.
- Denver's matchups last season had an average of 228.3 points, 7.8 more than this game's over/under.
- Denver compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
- Denver finished 43-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 70.5% of those games).
- In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Nuggets had a 30-9 record (winning 76.9% of their games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Nuggets' implied win probability is 67.7%.
Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets had a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than they did in away games (20-21-0) last season.
- The Nuggets went over the total in a lower percentage of home games (43.9%) than road games (48.8%) last year.
- Last season the Nuggets scored only 2.8 more points per game (115.8) than the Grizzlies conceded (113).
- When Denver put up more than 113 points, it was 34-16 versus the spread and 43-7 overall.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)
|Nuggets
|Grizzlies
|115.8
|116.9
|12
|8
|34-16
|32-18
|43-7
|41-9
|112.5
|113
|8
|11
|36-16
|33-22
|42-10
|41-14
