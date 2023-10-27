The Denver Nuggets (1-0) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT. The matchup's over/under is set at 220.5.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -5.5 220.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 58 games last season, Denver and its opponents went over 220.5 combined points.
  • Denver's matchups last season had an average of 228.3 points, 7.8 more than this game's over/under.
  • Denver compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Denver finished 43-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 70.5% of those games).
  • In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Nuggets had a 30-9 record (winning 76.9% of their games).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Nuggets' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets had a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than they did in away games (20-21-0) last season.
  • The Nuggets went over the total in a lower percentage of home games (43.9%) than road games (48.8%) last year.
  • Last season the Nuggets scored only 2.8 more points per game (115.8) than the Grizzlies conceded (113).
  • When Denver put up more than 113 points, it was 34-16 versus the spread and 43-7 overall.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Grizzlies
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
34-16
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 32-18
43-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 41-9
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 113
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
36-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-22
42-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 41-14

