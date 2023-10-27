Nuggets vs. Grizzlies October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (1-0) play the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Nuggets (-5.5)
- Total: 221.5
- TV: BSSE, ALT
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posted 24.5 points last season, plus 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.
- Jamal Murray's numbers last season were 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He made 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.
- Aaron Gordon's stats last season included 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists per game. He drained 56.4% of his shots from the field.
- Michael Porter Jr. posted 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists. He made 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game (seventh in NBA).
- Last season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He made 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 1.8 treys per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).
- Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 4.4 assists and 5 boards.
- Marcus Smart collected 11.5 points last season, plus 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.
- Steven Adams posted 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Xavier Tillman recorded 7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 61.4% from the field.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Grizzlies
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
