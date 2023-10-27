Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Denver Nuggets (1-0) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Grizzlies 104
Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.9)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 220.5
Nuggets Performance Insights
- The Nuggets scored 115.8 points per game and allowed 112.5 last year, ranking them 12th in the league on offense and eighth defensively.
- Denver was 18th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43) and best in rebounds allowed (40.8) last year.
- The Nuggets were second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) last year.
- In terms of turnovers, Denver was 20th in the NBA in committing them (13.8 per game) last year. It was 19th in forcing them (12.9 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Nuggets were 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8) last season. They were fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.
